BRET BAIER: Why Americans still believe our best days are ahead, even in divided times

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When my new book, "The Case for America," was launched this month, the first thing I wanted to do was hear from my listeners and readers about how they would make the case. So, I published an invitation on my website asking people to record short videos, and I’ve been playing some of them on air during "Special Report."

I’ve been happy with the diverse contributions from across the country. The optimism and pride are like a tonic in a time often characterized by disagreement. Here are the voices of our fellow Americans making the case. I hope you are as inspired by them as I have been.

In the book, I write about the immigrant success story that continues to stand as proof of our special nature. Charlie C. is an example of the immigrant success story. "I believe the U.S. is unique because it's a place where immigrants can rise from the lower middle class to the top 3% in just one generation," Charlie said, describing his own experience. "My family moved here when I was 10, and we started in suburban Philadelphia with very humble means. McDonald's was a luxury. My English was very limited, but through hard work, I went on to attend an Ivy League school and earn a PhD. Now I'm one of the top engineers at a Fortune 500 company, surrounded by 18,000 colleagues. I'm grateful for a wife of 24 years and three wonderful kids. I believe my achievements would not be possible anywhere else, as this country is the only one founded on a belief in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all."

Well said.

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Gus F. also weighed in on the immigrant experience, saying that as a proud Latino and Native American, his case for America is personal. "This country is not perfect. No nation is," he acknowledged. "But America is still a place where history, struggle, sacrifice, faith, family and freedom come together to create a future bigger than the past. Both my people know hardship. We also know resilience. We know what it means to be overlooked, underestimated and still rise. That's why I believe in America, not because she has never fallen short, but because she gives us the right, the voice and the opportunity to make her better."

The theme of opportunity is a mainstay of the people’s cases for America. "For 250 years, the men and women who have served this country have helped build it from the ground up in every industry and in every generation," Lisa D., a retired veteran, said. "This is not coincidence. That is American character. America has always had a secret weapon. They are the visionaries, the entrepreneurs, the innovators, the risk-takers, the ones who never stopped dreaming."

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Manufacturing opportunity was a theme that resonated. Brian H. weighed in as the proud owner and president of WIC Industries in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. "We make the ADA switches that you push when you walk into some of the most beautiful buildings in the world, including the White House, the U.S. Capitol and the Washington Monument," he said. Brian mentioned that his company had made the largest capital investment in its history as a result of the 2025 tax bill (the One Big Beautiful Bill). "We have always been a manufacturer in the U.S. We will continue to make things here," he promised. The strength of our manufacturing sector has always been a defining characteristic of America.

But as Anthony L. pointed out, it’s not just our rich material resources that make us strong. It’s our character. "America's future depends on certain nonmaterial social resources — trust, honor and love," he said. "Trust is a boundary condition and requires boundaries. Honor differentiates us from one another and is the basis of individual dignity. Love draws and holds us together. We will always prosper as a nation if we cherish these social goods in our law and our politics." Some of our great Founders, including Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and Benjamin Franklin, often spoke and wrote about those very themes.

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Michael R. also talked about the moral underpinnings of a great society. "I think William Penn once wrote, ‘Those people who will not be governed by God will be ruled by tyrants,’" he said. "And I think he was speaking about people who can't govern themselves morally. I also think he was speaking about strong societies, that they have not always been rooted in institutions, but in people who have goodness, common sense and humility, and care for others. We don't have to agree fully to move forward, but we do need a shared commitment to good, to service to one another. The challenges we face today are not the end of our 250-year history, but they are an opportunity to rebuild from the inside out. The question probably is not what's happening around us, but who we choose to be as individuals."

Many people pointed proudly to service as a meaningful part of their American experience and what makes America strong. Shannon told me, "I was born and raised in a family that is so grateful, full of service members who have served this country and helped make freedom accessible for everyone. People come from all over the world because they know what we have is a great thing going. Here, as a woman, as a person of faith, I couldn't be more grateful to be an American citizen. We have so much opportunity, so much freedom, and I never take it for granted." Shannon offered her congratulations to all of us who get to call America home.

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A number of people expressed hope in the next generation and talked about how that opportunity is being passed on to them. Thomas said, "My case for America is simply that I grew up in a small area of Kentucky in a trailer park. My daughter is now working on her second master's degree. This one is at Georgetown, the first one at George Washington University. She lives in D.C. She was a major in the Army. Her husband works in the Pentagon. They've got a young grandson growing up in D.C. There's a lot of great people out there, in finance, technology, business, doing great things for America, and a lot of great patriots out there. So keep the education coming and keep the fight."

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Christine also made the case for the youth. "I'm very hopeful for our United States of America," she said. "My husband and I, married for 40 years, have two kids who both, as adults, ended up a lot more liberal than we are, but knowing them makes my heart happy because they are both kind, caring, competent, hardworking individuals, and I know, left in their hands and the hands of their friends, our nation is going to be just fine." As the father of two sons, the oldest graduating high school this year, I share Thomas and Christine’s optimism about the emerging generation who will make the most of our opportunities.

Jerry, a member of that younger generation, weighed in with inspiring words. "I'm making my case for America because I'm proud to call it home. While we all have different lifestyles and opinions from coast to coast, what makes us great is how we unite under our values during tough times. I'm thankful for a country where your background doesn't define your potential, and where freedom of speech and religion are guaranteed. From the Great Depression to liberation efforts in world wars, America has been resilient and generous. We wouldn't have this amazing, free country without the sacrifice of our veterans. That is my case for the greatest country."

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Finally, I couldn’t resist Jon L.’s appeal to this golfer’s heart. He made the case for America in terms any golfer would appreciate: "America's best days are ahead. We're just teeing up for the back nine. This nation's always had a talent for the long game, and right now we're positioned for a birdie run. Sure, we've had some lies in the rough where we needed a solid recovery shot, but the fairway ahead looks open. We've got the skill, the grit and the course knowledge to make a championship round. The greens are within reach. We just need to stay focused and trust our swing. America ain't done playing yet."

Thanks, Jon, and thank you to everyone who has participated. If you haven’t made your personal case for America yet, I encourage you to go on the website and share your thoughts. I’ll continue to share them as we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

Editor's note: Bret Baier's new book, " The Case for America: An Argument on Behalf of Our Nation ," was published on May 5, 2026, in celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

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