Hogan Gidley on New Hampshire primary: Dems running on policies that will 'erode' Trump accomplishments

Reacting to the results of the New Hampshire primary, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said no matter which Democrat is the nominee, they are all running on policies that will "erode" President Trump's accomplishments.

Gidley made the comment on “America’s Newsroom” on Wednesday, the morning after Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., declared victory after narrowly winning the Democratic primary in the state.

Trump easily won the Republican presidential primary in the Granite State on Tuesday night after facing minimal opposition. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner shortly after polls in the state closed.

Gidley said Wednesday that the president is "very excited" given "he obviously cruised to victory in New Hampshire."

"He’s done so much for the American people at this point," Gidley said. "I mean real results for real Americans, that’s what this whole election will be about.”

When host Sandra Smith asked Gidley what the president's strategy would be if Sanders becomes the Democratic nominee and there is a general election match-up against the president, he said that he “can't talk too much about strategy as it relates to the campaign,” citing the Hatch Act, which is a federal law that limits certain political activities of federal employees.

“I can just tell you from here at the White House, you saw a lot about what the president will be discussing directly with the American people as he does in rally after rally and speech after speech without the filter of the mainstream media,” he continued. “What this president has been able to accomplish in such a short amount of time is historic by any measure. The Democrats don't want to talk about that.”

Gidley then listed some of Trump’s accomplishments.

“While I understand it is very difficult to run against somebody who has put policies in place setting our country on historic records for the economy, for the American people, he’s taken out terrorists across the globe that have killed American citizens, moved the embassy to Jerusalem and [has] done all the promises he said he would do, he’s kept them,” Gidley said. “I understand it’s hard to run on that, but it doesn't mean that they should just try to erode all of it just so they could get power back.

“I mean the fact is, [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats continue to put their own selfish political desires over the needs of the American people, but the president is focused on making their lives better,” he continued.

Gidley added that Democrats don’t like the results of the 2016 election “so they're continuing down this road of just attacking the president because they sure don't want to sell communism and they sure don’t want to sell the American people on the fact that if they buy into their programs and their projects that their lives will get exorbitantly worse.”

