Hogan Gidley: Joe Biden defends WHO, 'protects China' but won't speak up to condemn rioting

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley on Wednesday blasted presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for defending the World Health Organization after it mishandled the coronavirus pandemic.

“They’re the bad actors here. This was created, developed and came from China. Everyone now knows that and Joe Biden continues to show his true colors here. He’d rather protect China than America,” Gidley told “Fox & Friends.”

“You don’t have to guess what this country would look like under a President Biden. I hate to say the words,” Gidley said.

WHO CONTINUES TO LAVISH CHINA WITH PRAISE FOR HANDLING OF CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Gidley reacted to Biden vowing that his administration would re-join the WHO on his first day in office.

"The World Health Organization let the world down by not informing the United States and the wider world of this pandemic as it began in China, giving ill-fated advice in January and February. There have to be consequences for this."

The Trump administration submitted a notice of withdrawal from the WHO to the United Nations secretary-general, a senior administration official told Fox News on Tuesday, after President Trump for weeks had blasted the WHO’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and what he called its pro-China bias.

The White House also notified congressional lawmakers Tuesday of the official removal, effective July 2021.

"Congress received notification that POTUS officially withdrew the U.S. from the @WHO in the midst of a pandemic," Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., tweeted.

Menendez argued, "To call Trump’s response to COVID chaotic & incoherent doesn't do it justice. This won't protect American lives or interests—it leaves Americans sick & America alone."

A spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres confirmed Tuesday that the organization received U.S. notice to withdraw.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS MAP

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Gidley said that Biden wanting to defund the police would allow cities to devolve into a “hellscape.”

“People just looting and rioting, smashing in storefronts, stealing people’s merchandise: he’s allowed all that. He has not called that out in any way. He has been silent,” Gidley said.

“And the only time he pipes us is to say that the WHO.is doing a good job and I’ll put the money back in for them. They have been horrible on the global stage. We can’t fight these pandemics, we can’t stop what is going on in this country and in the world, without information. The WHO was part and parcel with China and the problem with getting information out around the globe and the world suffered because of it and people like Joe Biden would allow that to continue.”