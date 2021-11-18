Expand / Collapse search
'We the people' make America 'the awesomest,' Hegseth says at Patriot Awards

The Fox Nation host paid tribute to American exceptionalism Wednesday night in Florida

By Graham Colton | Fox News
Fox Nation Patriot Award host Pete Hegseth explains what makes America ‘the most powerful country the world has ever seen.’

Fox Nation host Pete Hegseth started the 2021 Fox Nation Patriot Awards with a bang Wednesday night in Hollywood, Fla.

"America…is simply the awesomest because…of ‘We the people’," Hegseth said in his opening remarks. "Because of you… It's not elites, it's you."

In a moving monologue, Hegseth paid tribute to fellow soldiers from his military service in Afghanistan, saying "[t]hey deserve the spotlight a lot more than me."

The veteran also staked a claim to American exceptionalism, calling the United States "the most free, most diverse, most tolerant, most just, most prosperous and most powerful country the world has ever seen." He defied Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times' 1619 Project, saying, "America was not founded in 1619. We will always be 1776."

    Pete Hegseth signs copies of his book ‘Modern Warriors’ at the Patriot Awards.  (Fox Nation)

    Sean Hannity at the Patriot Awards. (Fox Nation)

    Army Sgt First Class John Goudie accepts Fox Nation's 'Modern Warrior' award at the 2021 Patriot Awards. (Fox Nation)

    Tucker Carlson at the Patriot Awards. (Fox Nation)

Hegseth said the purpose of the Patriot Awards is to "honor ordinary Americans who did extraordinary things." 

"We are the United States of America…," he said, "united around our flag, our love of freedom under God and guarded by those wearing badges or wearing camouflage who put their lives on the line to defend it."

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.