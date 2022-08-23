Heather Mac Donald on woke medical college curriculum: 'Possible jeopardy to patients' lives'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heather Mac Donald of the Manhattan Institute joined Tucker Carson Tuesday to share concerning news of medical schools requiring training on White privilege as part of their curriculum on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

HEATHER MAC DONALD: It's putting patients lives at risk when you show up at the E.R. in an ambulance, Tucker, after a near-fatal heart attack. Do you want your doctor to be able to reel off the various forms of White privilege, or do you want them to be able to get your heart going again?

DESANTIS-BACKED CANDIDATES FLIP FLORIDA SCHOOL BOARD FROM LIBERAL TO CONSERVATIVE

Well, according to the AMA, the American Association of Medical Colleges, it's equally important for your doctor to know all about White privilege. They are mandatory mandating courses in anti-racism, in White supremacy, in medical schools.

REP. JERRY NADLER DEFEATS FELLOW DEMOCRATIC REP. CAROLYN MALONEY IN PRIMARY FOR NEW YORK'S 12TH DISTRICT

We are eviscerating every meritocratic standard in the practice of medicine because it has a disparate impact on Blacks and Hispanics, where we admit Black and Hispanic medical students with grades that would be and scores that would be automatically disqualifying if presented by White and Asian students.

PRIMARY VOTERS TAKE TO THE POLLS IN FLORIDA AND NEW YORK

And the result of this is going to be declining quality of care, a slowdown in scientific progress, and possible jeopardy to patients lives.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:



