Fauci slammed for denying school lockdowns ‘irreparably damaged’ kids: ‘No remorse’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dr. Anthony Fauci is being slammed for a Tuesday interview on Fox News' "Your World with Neil Cavuto" during which he downplayed the documented impact that the government's school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic had on children.

During one exchange, Cavuto asked, "In retrospect doctor, do you regret that it went too far? … Particularly for kids who couldn't go to school except remotely, that it's forever damaged them."

"Well, I don't think it's forever irreparably damaged anyone," Fauci responded before saying, "People selectively … pull things out about me."

Fauci's response went viral on Twitter and people had a lot to say.

FAUCI DENIES RETIREMENT DUE TO GOP PROMISE TO INVESTIGATE: 'I HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE'

"Just no remorse for what they did to kids. None," Scott Jennings, a Republican CNN contributor and George W. Bush administration alumnus tweeted in response to the exchange.

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., tweeted, "Fauci doesn’t live in the real world. He now wants everyone to forget about his malpractice so he can waltz off with a $350k annual pension!"

Josh Barnett, a Republican House candidate running in Arizona, tweeted, "All he does is lie and he should be prosecuted for gain of function research and lying to Congress!"

NEW YORK TIMES REPORT DETAILS BIG TECH'S ‘MISINFORMATION’ POLICIES AHEAD OF 2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

"He doesn't think there's been a single lockdown death???" tweeted president of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity Phil Kerpen.

"Kids committed suicide," Ellen Carmichael, a conservative activist and entrepreneur, wrote in response to Fauci's claim that no irreparable harm was caused by the lockdowns.

Eduardo Neret, a former Campus Reform reporter who has also been published in the Washington Examiner, similarly tweeted, "Sure, except for the children who committed suicide because of Fauci’s policies."

Nicole Saphier, MD, tweeted, "Rather than acknowledging and apologizing for some of the most extreme recommendations, Dr. Fauci refuses to acknowledge the long-term damage done to children from cowering to the teachers union rather than putting kids first. Unbelievable."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The COVID-19 school closures had horrific effects on the physical health, mental health, and educational outcomes of students, multiple studies show.