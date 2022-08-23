Primary voters take to the polls in Florida and New York

Democrat showdowns, progressive challenges headline primaries in Florida, New York

A number of high-profile showdowns between Democrats are taking place on Tuesday as voters head to the polls for primary elections in Florida and New York.

In Florida, Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried is facing off against current Congressman Charlie Crist in the Democrat gubernatorial primary to determine who will take on incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November general election.

Most polls indicate Crist, a Republican turned Democrat who once served as Florida's governor while still a member of the GOP, is leading Fried in a heated race that has seen sharp attacks from both sides.

In New York, long-time Democrat members of Congress Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney are being forced to compete for a single seat in New York's newly drawn 12th Congressional District after their respective New York City districts were combined in the state's redistricting process following the 2020 census.

Both have served in Congress since the early 1990s and are facing a challenge from a third Democrat, 38-year-old lawyer Suraj Patel , who is calling for "generational change" and a new approach to representing the district rather than the "status-quo."

Polls show Nadler leading the race, with Maloney in second and Patel in third, although each consistently receives support from a sizable chunk of the respondents.

Also in New York, incumbent Democrat Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney is facing a challenge from the left in state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi in the state's 17th Congressional District.

Biaggi, a proponent of the "Defund the Police" movement, has received endorsements from "Squad" member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and former far-left 2018 Democrat gubernatorial candidate, Cynthia Nixon.

Recent polls have indicated Maloney, who currently represents the 18th Congressional District and is considered a moderate Democrat, is leading Biaggi by double digits; however, the latter is appearing to hope for a similar upset as that of Ocasio-Cortez over then-Democrat Congressman Joe Crowley in 2018.

