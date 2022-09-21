Harold Ford Jr: We all need to take a breath before we call people 'woke' or want to cancel them

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' Harold Ford Jr. said both sides of the political aisle shouldn't be so quick to "cancel" someone or call them "woke" for their views Wednesday on "The Five."

HAROLD FORD JR: When Republicans don't like something — you call it "woke." When Democrats don’t like something that’s being said or done they want to cancel it. We all have to take a breath here and take a step back because in context the way we talk about these things-- both Elon Musk and Steve Jobs, who I think are the greatest visionaries, business visionaries, of my lifetime, would’ve probably been called woke or been attempted to cancel.

Elon Musk wanted to make electric cars — I differ with Dana, I have a different point about ESG, about the environmental, social and corporate governance piece I don’t think it’s all political. I think there’s something to be said for it. But you would’ve called Musk woke because Musk said we were going to take the combustible engine and make it obsolete. We got to take a step back here.

