Sean Hannity: Virginia Republican victories are 'just the first step' in defeating socialism

Fox News host Sean Hannity urged Republicans to take note of Tuesday's victory in Virginia, calling it just the "first step" in defeating the radical socialist agenda in the 2022 midterms and beyond.

"Let’s not get ahead of ourselves," the "Hannity" host told viewers Wednesday. "What happened in Virginia… is only the first step. We cannot forget the radical Green New Deal socialists, they are still in charge and they have not given up the radical ideology," he warned.

Hannity said while Republicans must unite against socialist policies that threaten to undermine democracy, "they also have got to focus now on being a party that is responding to the needs of working men and women.

"If we are to save this great republic, Republicans have got to loudly and proudly articulate, advocate, fight for freedom, liberty, limited government, capitalism, our great Constitution and yes, that would include our Bill of Rights," he said.

"Republicans have got to be the party of lower taxes, limited government, less government bureaucracy. We see what happens once we’ve got energy independence….they’ve got to be the party of energy independence. They’ve got to be, we learned this in Virginia, the party that offers parents choices to failing public schools. They've got to explain how free-market solutions to health care that protect the poor and elderly and people with pre-existing conditions work far better than any top-down government program.

"The Republicans, they’ve got to be the party of law and order," he continued. "If you want to pursue happiness, you have to be safe and secure. They should be the party of law and order. They should be the party of secure borders, not lawlessness like we are seeing now. They should be the party of America First principles. Yes, it’s okay. Every other country, they put their countries ahead of every other country and we ought to do it here."

If Republicans unite behind these principles, Hannity said, the party "would have a chance to take back the House, take back the Senate and yes, in 2024, the White House and then we can get the country back on track again."