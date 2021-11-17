Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Hannity: Kyle Rittenhouse a victim of media's 'rush to judgment'

The 'Hannity' host added Rittenhouse to the list of victims of powerful liberals' mob justice

By Graham Colton | Fox News
close
Hannity: Media mob rushing to judgment Video

Hannity: Media mob rushing to judgment

Sean Hannity shows how Kyle Rittenhouse is the latest in a long line of victims of Democrats' premature judgment on 'Hannity.'

Kyle Rittenhouse, whom President Biden has suggested is a "white supremacist," is a victim of powerful Democrats' "rush to judgment," Sean Hannity said in his opening monologue of "Hannity" Wednesday night.

The Rittenhouse trial jurors "now are face-to-face with an angry mob that, in all likelihood, they're hearing with their very own ears," he said. "This is what happens when powerful people in the media, in Washington, in the swamp…rush to judgment. And sadly, it happens every single time over and over again [with] the same cast of characters. The media mob…get it wrong and innocent people…pay the price." 

WATTERS: RITTTENHOUSE PROTESTORS IGNORE FACTS AS DEMOCRATS PUT THEIR POLITICAL AGENDA OVER INDIVIDUAL RIGHTS

Hannity said that Rittenhouse is just the latest victim of establishment liberals' rush to judgment – receiving similar treatment as, among others, Nicholas Sandmann, Darren Wilson and Richard Jewell.

Their lives were "ruined all because liberals care more about optics and a political narrative than they care about something called truth and justice and our Constitution," Hannity added.

He reported that Rittenhouse trial Judge Bruce Schroeder "has received hundreds of vile messages since this trial has begun, including death threats to his entire family." Protesters gathered outside of the trial's courthouse have vowed to riot and become violent if Rittenhouse is found not guilty.

  • Image 1 of 3

    Protesters demonstrate outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, during the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., November 17, 2021.  (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Former Covington Catholic High School Student Nicholas Sandmann puts on a Make America Great Again hat while he speaks by video feed as the Lincoln Memorial is seen in the background during the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention broadcast from Washington, U.S. August 25, 2020.  (2020 Republican National Convention/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY)

  • Image 3 of 3

    ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Kathy Bates, Paul Walter Hauser, Clint Eastwood, Barbara "Bobi" Jewell, Sam Rockwell, Jon Hamm, Nadya Bryant and G. Watson Bryant Jr. attend the "Richard Jewell" Atlanta Screening at Rialto Center of the Arts on December 10, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Judge Schroeder called media coverage of the trial "frightening" and "grossly irresponsible."

This week, MSNBC commentator Joy Reid said that like their female Karen counterparts, White men "can get away with" crying after practicing "White vigilantism." She also said that Judge Schroeder "seems so clearly on [Rittenhouse's] side," having "done everything but…offered to adopt [him]."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hannity concluded his monologue by arguing that the trial "looks like a very clear-cut case of self-defense, according to Wisconsin law." He added that "you can thank the media mob…[and] Biden" for "any violence, any rioting that follows" the jury's verdict.

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.