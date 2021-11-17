Watters: Rittenhouse protesters ignore facts as Democrats put their political agenda over individual rights

Before the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has reached a verdict, two arrests have been made in demonstrations outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Wisconsin, and many in the media continue to ignore facts, precedent and individual freedoms in their quest to ensure a conviction that aligns with their political beliefs, Jesse Watters said Wednesday on "Fox News Primetime."

As the second day of deliberations closed with a verdict, several demonstrators spoke to the media, including one man who incorrectly stated that Rittenhouse had transported an "assault rifle across state lines." Another demanded that everyone pray to their chosen deity that the 18-year-old be sent to prison.

"These protesters and BLM activists don’t care about justice either -- they only care about mob justice," Watters said.

"I have said this before – it’s this is a clear-cut case of self-defense. So what’s taking so long? Why haven’t the jurors reached a verdict? The speculation is they are afraid of the fallout: They are afraid that if the angry mob doesn’t get its way there is going to be a price to pay."

"And that’s exactly what these bloodthirsty prosecutors want."

Watters went on to criticize the prosecutors – Thomas Binger and James Kraus – after the latest development in which Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards said that they were provided a copy of a key piece of digital evidence "neither in the length of definition clarity that the state (Binger and Kraus) had."

"We did not get the full download that they received until Saturday or Sunday of last weekend, after all the evidence was closed. And that is a real problem," Richards said.

Watters called that instance just the latest example of the prosecution "playing dirty" – like the media in its coverage of the case.

"[The media] have managed to twist this entire case. Even the judge is fed up with it," he said.

"It’s been a fake news media circus with the kid at the center of it. But this trial is just one example of what Democrats are willing to do to take down their political opponents."

Watters pointed to another recent case in which the FBI raided the Westchester, N.Y., home of Project Veritas founder and journalist James O'Keefe.

The host noted that the media cheered O'Keefe's raid and ignored the fact that a federal agency went into the home of a journalist.

He asked rhetorically whether CNN would be as similarly pleased if the FBI raided the home of Jim Acosta, a frequent Trump foil in recent years.

"They are okay with this because that’s the mission they are on. Always on offense," Watters added. "The left doesn’t care if an innocent individual’s freedom is at stake. They are on a mission to destroy you and the foundation of this great nation."

"Anyone who gets in their path is dust. But it shouldn’t be that way this time. Tonight, all eyes are on this jury and whether they hold the line."