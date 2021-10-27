Sean Hannity: Mainstream media finally caught up to Biden's 'cognitive mess'

President Joe Biden's mental capacity "appears to be extremely limited" following his Tuesday campaign event with Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, Sean Hannity said during the opening monologue on his Wednesday show.

"There have been 12 days so far this month alone where Joe has done absolutely, positively nothing … and for good reason. His mental and physical capacity appears to be extremely limited," Hannity said.

Hannity said Biden's speech in Virginia, "did not go very well. His speech was slurred. It was completely disjointed. At times he forgot what he was talking about mid-sentence. Sadly, this is what we've all come to expect. The bar is that low when it comes to Joe talking."



The media has only started to catch on, according to the Fox host.

"Many in the U.S. media? Oh, it's only taken them 10 months but they finally caught up to this show and are now saying – that which they would say privately — publicly, and admit that Joe is a cognitive mess."

The only thing Biden seems to remember was his 2020 presidential opponent, Donald Trump, Hannity said.

"There's one thing that Joe Biden does seem to remember … In fact, it might be all he seems to think about, because last night, Joe Biden barely mentioned Terry McAuliffe or Glenn Youngkin. But he did obsess incessantly about Donald Trump, calling him out by name a whopping 24 times."

Biden's nine months in office "have been catastrophic – one dumpster fire after another," Hannity said.

He cited Attorney General Merrick Garland's letter that directed the FBI to look into the threats at school board meetings. Garland wrote the memo after the Biden administration was asked by the National School Boards Association to "investigate, intercept, and prevent the current threats and acts of violence" that amounted to "a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes."

Garland's memo sparked criticism far and wide, especially after it was revealed that a father's outburst at a school board meeting was in response to his daughter being sexually assaulted in a school bathroom.

Hannity said speaking out against school boards, parents protecting children, and demands for accountability is not domestic terrorism.

"From the moment that he's been sworn in, Garland turned the DOJ into a partisan political weapon," Hannity said about Biden's pick for attorney general.

"And by the way, Garland should resign and take responsibility."