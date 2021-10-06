Ingraham: Biden has presided over a year of death, and the media is covering for him

Laura Ingraham opened Wednesday's "The Ingraham Angle" by rehashing the words of then-candidate Joe Biden made in regards to then-President Donald Trump's handling of COVID.

When 220,000 people had perished from the coronavirus, Biden said, "Anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America."

By that logic, Ingraham maintained Wednesday, "why didn’t Biden step down today?"

The Fox News host pointed out that "more people died of COVID so far in 2021 than all of 2020!"

"That’s 353,000 since Jan. 1 compared to 352,000 last year," even with the various available "vaccines and therapeutics", Ingraham said.

INGRAHAM: REPUBLICANS MAY BE WALKING INTO A TRAP

When Trump was president, Ingraham said, the media hammered him constantly over COVID. Under those same standards, she continued, Biden seems to be getting special treatment.

The media is throwing Biden a "COVID lifeline," she said. "The same press corps so eager to blame Trump for everything never lays any blame at the feet of the Biden administration for these COVID deaths."

Biden was only ever interested in power, not the science, Ingraham said. "When Biden pledged to let ‘the science’ guide his COVID response, we warned you it was all a ruse. Biden and his health advisers never actually cared about that — it was all about clinging to power at any cost. Science and the truth be damned."

Ingraham added that the "biggest whopper of them all" was "the line that lockdowns and stay-at-home orders worked! A favorite fairy tale of Biden’s closest COVID advisers."

If the lockdowns worked, she said, then "New Jersey and New York would have much lower COVID death rates than South Dakota or Florida."

"But that’s not the case."

Ingraham noted the COVID death rate, and how it differs from each state. The death rate is lower, Ingraham said, in Florida vis a vis New York and New Jersey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Whatever Fauci said, the press took as gospel, regardless of what actual data showed," Ingraham concluded. "When the government fought so hard to kill hydroxychloroquine, I knew their lies and half-truths would multiply and they did."

"Even a half-wit now knows that our own public health officials knew more than they were letting on about the work being done in Wuhan. Why did they dismiss the lab leak theory so vigorously? What were they afraid of? We’ll find out eventually, and the drama will rival anything Hollywood has put out in years. Let’s just hope all the villains get their comeuppance in the end for how they mislead America."