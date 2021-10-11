Palin: Biden is a being subjected to 'elder abuse'

Fmr. Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin commented on a widely-criticized video of Vice President Kamala Harris' video speaking to kids and the Biden administration's crisis at the border on "Fox News Primetime" Monday.

SARAH PALIN: Those clips really are painful to watch … [the] awkward videos that were presented [with] — at least the media didn't hide that one ... But same with President [Joe] Biden's videos – watching him speak and read the teleprompter I get a cold sweat. It's difficult for me to watch. In [Biden's] case it's elder abuse, where they trod him out there and expect him to be articulate about anything it's tough to watch.

Let me address the point [about] ... Kamala being sent to the border but not doing a doggone thing, she didn't show up in the right place anyway. But then, President Biden is now sending the rest of the team down to the border trying to figure it out. What's to figure out? .. Trump had the answer. Any reasonable common-sense constitutional conservative has the answer, and that's you build the wall, you pay attention to what's going on at the border, and you go from there. What is so difficult about that? What am I missing?

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW