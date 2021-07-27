Hannity: January 6 commission's only goal is to 'smear Donald Trump and the GOP on national television'

The House January 6th commission "has one mission and one mission only: to smear Donald Trump and the GOP on national television," Sean Hannity told viewers in his opening monologue on "Hannity" Tuesday.

"Adam Schiff, Adam Kinzinger, Liz Cheney, and every other Trump-hating politician is now hard at work," the host began. "All the evidence points to this being a biased one-sided investigation with a pre-determined outcome."

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol held its first hearing Tuesday, kicking off what is likely to be a politically-charged and contentious several months focusing on the violent day.

The Tuesday hearing focused on "The Law Enforcement Experience on January 6th." The four witnesses at the hearing were Private First Class Harry Dunn and Sergeant Aquilino Gonell of the U.S. Capitol Police, and Officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges of the Metropolitan Police Department. Each provided testimony about the attack on the Capitol.

"Attacks on law enforcement are not acceptable, ever. not at the Capitol... not anywhere," Hannity said.

But, he argued, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Democratic colleagues seem to have turned a blind eye when it came to the violent attacks on law enforcement that broke out nationwide last summer.

"Last summer, violent riots rocked almost every major American city…hundreds of other buildings throughout the country were targeted by arsonists...a federal courthouse in portland was vandalized and lit on fire... on multiple occasions, a police precinct in Minneapolis was burned to the ground, nearly 100 police cars were torched, 25 Americans were killed.

"Joe Biden made no mention of last summer's 574 violent riots. Kamala Harris was busy promoting a bail fund for the rioters on Twitter," he said. "Other Democrats were downplaying the violence... or in some cases... actively, supporting it. Needless to say, there was no congressional commission.

"Dozens were killed, thousands injured, hundreds of businesses burned to the ground, widespread looting, widespread vandalism," Hannity said, but "Democrats just don't seem to care."

"It's not politically advantageous for them, so they just ignore it."