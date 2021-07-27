Jan. 6 commission hearings on Capitol attack: LATEST UPDATES

McCarthy calls Cheney, Kinzinger 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., called Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., "Pelosi Republicans" after they accepted seats on the House speaker's Jan. 6 special select committee.

McCarthy took the shots at his former No. 3 in the House and the Illinois centrist after being asked about the commission while attending a Rose Garden event for the anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

