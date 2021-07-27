Jan. 6 commission hearings on Capitol attack: LATEST UPDATES

incoming update…
At a press conference prior to the hearing, Republicans led by House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not properly addressing security concerns and leaving Capitol Police unprepared on January 6. House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., stated that Pelosi was made aware of “potential security threats” to Capitol in December 2020 and “failed to act.”
Tuesday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET. It will feature testimony from police officers who were at the Capitol on January 6. According to Rep. Adam Schiff, the hearing will begin with statements from committee members before a round of questions from each of them. The hearing is expected to last roughly two and a half hours.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., called Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., "Pelosi Republicans" after they accepted seats on the House speaker's Jan. 6 special select committee.
McCarthy took the shots at his former No. 3 in the House and the Illinois centrist after being asked about the commission while attending a Rose Garden event for the anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The news on Sunday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will appoint Rep. Adam Kinzinger as the second Republican representative on the special House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is once again putting the congressman from Illinois in the national spotlight.
