Hannity: Democrats and the media mob are focused on one thing only

Sean Hannity discussed how the Democrats are clinging to January 6 and abortion like "manna from heaven" on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Democrats, the media mob, they are focused on one thing and one thing only. And that is the one riot that took place on January 6th, 2021, not the 574 riots in the summer of 2020. It's literally all they have. They're clinging to it and abortion like manna from heaven. The only political issues they think they have.

They have taken every word of this week's double hearsay witness as complete gospel truth. They have raced to the finish line and many on the media mob in particular, many in Congress. They have announced that former President Donald J. Trump is guilty of everything she accused him of. Never mind the many reports that two Secret Service agents deny her allegation that Donald Trump tried to commandeer the vehicle that he was being driven in. Never mind that one of President Trump's attorney says even though she testified under oath, it was her handwriting. It's my handwriting.

And again, she did that under oath. Never mind that the president, President Trump's denials that he ever wanted to wave armed people into the rally. He's denied it. How about we do a few simple things for once and not rush to judgment and maybe give people the benefit of the doubt? And let's do these three things. Let's have one.

The Secret Service agents let him sign a sworn affidavit. They don't even have to go before cameras and give up their careers too. How about we do this? Why don't we hire the best professional handwriting experts? Because I would bet a lot of money that they'll be able to determine whether-or-not it was Trump's lawyer or the hearsay witness who actually wrote the notes that they referred to in the hearings this week.

