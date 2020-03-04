Guy Benson: Here was the huge 'turning point' for Joe Biden and 2020 Dem race

The sequence of events on Super Tuesday had to align "almost perfectly" for Joe Biden to pull off a victory – and they did, Fox News Radio host Guy Benson said Wednesday.

In an interview on "America's Newsroom" with host Ed Henry, Benson said that the major turning point for the former vice president was the Las Vegas, Nev., debate.

"When Elizabeth Warren and others eviscerated Mike Bloomberg, the entire mirage of Bloomberg as the White Knight savior who would come in and replace Joe Biden disappeared. It vanished almost in an instant in that span of a few minutes," he said.

"That set the table for an opportunity for a 'come home to Joe' phenomenon," Benson noted.

After Biden's win in the South Carolina primary, there was a notable shift in the 2020 race when both so-called "moderate" candidates, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, announced they would end their campaigns and endorse Biden in an effort to prevent Sanders from running away with the nomination.

Just a day later, Super Tuesday primary results pouring in revealed Biden's miraculous surge to victory – narrowly besting Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in delegate-rich Texas. Sanders, however, had a sizeable edge over Biden in California.

"That confluence of events led to a Super Tuesday where I think a lot of people had been hanging back," Benson remarked.

"They were concerned about Joe Biden for a number of reasons," he told Henry. "I think some of those concerns probably remain and will continue to be the case for months to come. He is a weak candidate, but they looked at what the alternatives were."

"It's a two-person race," he said. "And, for those who aren't for Bernie Sanders, they rallied in a hurry to Joe Biden."

On Wednesday morning, billionaire Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the race. His final delegate count was at 12, winning only American Samoa. He had spent half a billion dollars just over the three months since he began his campaign.

In a statement, the former three-term New York City mayor announced that he would endorse Biden in his stead.

"Mini Mike Bloomberg just 'quit' the race for President," President Trump tweeted shortly after the announcement. "I could have told him long ago that he didn't have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost. Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe's campaign, hoping to save face. It won't work!"

"Mini Mike Bloomberg will now FIRE Tim O'Brien, and all of the fools and truly dumb people who got him into this MESS. This has been the worst, and most embarrassing, experience of his life...and now on to Sleep Joe!" he added.

The next primary contests will be held on Tuesday, March 10, in six different states.