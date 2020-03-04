Mike Bloomberg suspends presidential campaign after Super Tuesday show

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg suspended his presidential campaign Wednesday after a disappointing Super Tuesday performance.

The decision comes after the Democratic candidate won only the American Samoa caucuses on Super Tuesday. He spent hundreds of millions of dollars from his own fortune on his 2020 bid.

He immediately announced he would be endorsing Joe Biden.

"I’m a believer in using data to inform decisions. After yesterday’s results, the delegate math has become virtually impossible – and a viable path to the nomination no longer exists. But I remain clear-eyed about my overriding objective: victory in November," Bloomberg said in his statement.

And in backing the former vice president, Bloomberg emphasized “I’ve known Joe for a very long time. I know his decency, his honesty, and his commitment to the issues that are so important to our country – including gun safety, health care, climate change, and good jobs."

Bloomberg flirted with a White House run in late 2018 and early 2019, but decided in March of last year to forgo a bid, as Biden was ramping up a campaign and Bloomberg didn't want to split the moderate vote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.