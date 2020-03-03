Juan Williams: Democrats are doing what anti-Trump Republicans should have done in 2016

With former 2020 candidates throwing their support behind former vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic Party establishment is doing what anti-Trump Republicans should have done during the 2016 election, Fox News political analyst and co-host of "The Five" Juan Williams said Tuesday.

In an interview on "America's Newsroom" with host Sandra Smith, Williams said the Democratic Party was "asserting itself" with former 2020 candidates Beto O'Rourke, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg endorsing Biden on the eve of Super Tuesday.

SUPER TUESDAY MIRACLE? EVERYTHING IS SUDDENLY GOING RIGHT FOR BIDEN AFTER NEAR-COLLAPSE OF CAMPAIGN

"The way I think of it is if 2016...if we were doing a re-run, you would see the Republican Party assert itself to say, 'Let's come together to stop Donald Trump,'" he explained. "They never did. The party, as a result, blew apart and it's now the party of Trump.'

"On the Democratic side, I think you hear the phone calls coming from President Obama to a lot of these folks saying this is the time for the party to coalesce behind Joe Biden," Williams added.

With no Democratic presidential primary candidate yet claiming an overwhelming lead in the delegate race in the nation’s first primary battles, Super Tuesday is poised to play a huge role in the 2020 presidential nomination contest.

And with both California and Texas – the nation’s two most populous states – holding primaries on March 3, around 40 percent of Americans in 14 states will be voting on Super Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams told Smith that this was the comeback for Biden that he and his supporters are making it out to be.

"And really, I would say if we were talking a week ago, we would have said today could have been the knock-out punch. We could have gained great clarity and the clarity would have been Bernie Sanders is going to be the Democratic nominee for president," he said.

Williams said Biden has seen a "tremendous surge" of support in the past week, bolstered by his nearly 30-point victory in the South Carolina primary that exceeded the pollsters' expectations.

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.