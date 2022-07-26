NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Greg Gutfeld discussed how at a chess tournament in Moscow, a 7-year-old child got his finger broken by the robot he was playing on "Gutfeld!"

GREG GUTFELD: Could you ever say yes to playing robot chess? Just be careful. If you linger for it might cost you a finger. That's a rhyme. A robot broke a seven-year-old's finger during a chess tournament in Moscow. Or as Moscow Chess Federation President Sergei Lazarev put it, the robot broke child's finger. This, of course, is bad. But I like a guy who doesn't mince words. Of course, it's bad. Unless you enjoy breaking kids fingers. That's something I quit years ago. Anyway, the video shows the robot moving a piece and the boy going to move next. When the robot grabs his finger and holds onto it until bystanders are able to free it, or as Lazarev explained it, the child made a move. And after that we need to give time for the robot to answer. The boy hurried, robot grabbed him. As yes blame the kid.

