Gutfeld: Could you ever say yes to playing robot chess?

Gutfeld talks a robot breaking a child's finger during chess

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Chess robot breaks 7-year-olds finger Video

Chess robot breaks 7-year-olds finger

Gutfeld and guests discuss how during a chess tournament in Moscow, a robot playing against a 7-year-old broke the child’s finger on ‘Gutfeld!’

Greg Gutfeld discussed how at a chess tournament in Moscow, a 7-year-old child got his finger broken by the robot he was playing on "Gutfeld!"

GREG GUTFELD: THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA ‘DESPERATELY’ NEEDS AOC TO ‘PLAY’ THE PUBLIC

GREG GUTFELD: Could you ever say yes to playing robot chess? Just be careful. If you linger for it might cost you a finger. That's a rhyme. A robot broke a seven-year-old's finger during a chess tournament in Moscow. Or as Moscow Chess Federation President Sergei Lazarev put it, the robot broke child's finger. This, of course, is bad. But I like a guy who doesn't mince words. Of course, it's bad. Unless you enjoy breaking kids fingers. That's something I quit years ago. Anyway, the video shows the robot moving a piece and the boy going to move next. When the robot grabs his finger and holds onto it until bystanders are able to free it, or as Lazarev explained it, the child made a move. And after that we need to give time for the robot to answer. The boy hurried, robot grabbed him. As yes blame the kid.  

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

This article was written by Fox News staff.