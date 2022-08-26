Expand / Collapse search
Gregg Jarrett: Merrick Garland muzzled his voice with black ink

Jarrett talks the blacked out affidavit released by the DOJ

Fox News Staff
Former U.S. attorney Brett Tolman, Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett and Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz discuss the affidavit released by the DOJ on the Trump raid on ‘Hannity.’

Gregg Jarrett discusses how "20 pages" of the affidavit were blacked out by sharpie and how it showed two mistakes that Merrick Garland made on "Hannity."

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM RELEASE OF THE REDACTED MAR-A-LAGO SEARCH AFFIDAVIT: JONOTHAN TURLEY

GREGG JARRETT: Well, this is what I read. There are 20 pages of this out of a total of 30. So, you know, you'll recall that Merrick Garland stood in front of cameras and microphones and said, we will speak through our filings. Well, this is how he speaks. He muzzled his voice with black ink. He probably ran through two or three Sharpie pens to do all 20 pages of this. The first eight pages we actually get to see. But that's simply a recitation by rote of legal statutory quotations and vague background information. But you do learn two things. Two mistakes by the FBI. Merrick Garland. First of all, they assume that all of these documents they want, or some of them at least are classified without ever considering that Trump may have declassified them. Their second mistake is they automatically assume that these three statutes, criminal statutes, general statutes that they cite as authority that gives them probable cause to go into Trump's home is the controlling law. They never considered that it's not the controlling laws, the Presidential Records Act. 

