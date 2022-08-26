Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Trump raid search warrant affidavit unsealed: Read the document

Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit contains many redactions

Fox News
close
DOJ releases redacted Mar-a-Lago raid affidavit Video

DOJ releases redacted Mar-a-Lago raid affidavit

Fox News' David Spunt, Martha MacCallum and Andy McCarthy provide analysis and reaction to the release of the redacted affidavit in the FBI raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A judge on Friday approved the unsealing of the affidavit aiming to justify the warrant for the FBI to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

FEDERAL JUDGE UNSEALS REDACTED TRUMP RAID AFFIDAVIT THAT FBI USED TO SEARCH MAR-A-LAGO: LIVE UPDATES

Read the document with redactions below. App users: Click here.

More from Politics