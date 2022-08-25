What to expect from release of the redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit: Jonathan Turley

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley said he's "skeptical" about what to expect in tomorrow's release of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit, but noted that this is a moment to break the tradition and for the DOJ to have "greater transparency" on Thursday's "Hannity."

JONATHAN TURLEY: I must admit, I'm skeptical. You know, this was the same department that said that not a single word of this affidavit should be released. And on the first attempt, they were able to miraculously hit the Goldilocks point of getting it just right, cause it appears that the judge did not push back on any sections. And for those of us who have litigated against this department over redactions and overclassification, there is a certain degree of skepticism that left to its own devices, they maximize what could be released. But I'm still grateful that something will be released.

I'm hoping truly that Attorney General Garland saw that the earlier position was wrong, and he went to the department and said, let's try to be as transparent as possible. I mean, after all, this affidavit doesn't likely contain a lot of good sections for Donald Trump. Affidavits are like that. These are one-sided accounts that make the case for searches and seizures. So it's not like I'm worried that they are only redacting the stuff that's good for Donald Trump, but I'm hoping that they see this as a moment to break from tradition, to have greater transparency, and we will see tomorrow.

