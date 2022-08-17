Greg Gutfeld: Liz Cheney should take a break - Democrats don't want her, Republicans hate her

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld reacted to Liz Cheney's landslide defeat in the Wyoming primary Wednesday on "The Five."

GREG GUTFELD: She compared this to the Civil War. She’s nuts, OK? She’s overtaken with such obsession and such emotional bitterness that she has this grandiose view of herself, and it’s actually now getting embarrassing. It’s embarrassing for her. I wish she had a friend that could take her aside saying you’ve got to calm down. Don’t run for office, you’re not going to get a national office, at best you are going to get Office Depot. Republicans hate you, the Democrats don’t want you, this is all driven by emotional brokenness that happened from Trump.

LAWMAKERS, PUNDITS REACT TO LIZ CHENEY'S LOSS IN WYOMING: ‘GIRL, BYE’

She goes all the way back to the Civil War and, of course, she didn’t mention the Iraq war or the Afghanistan war, because it cuts a little bit too close to home, or to Dad. And then she compares herself to Abraham Lincoln. People say that Trump has an ego, but when he says stuff like that it’s usually with a wink and everybody’s laughing, there’s nothing in her eye but spite. It’s such a personal vendetta from day one, and I get it. Trump had no use for the Cheneys, and the Cheneys had no use for Trump, I get it, but the party has moved on from this sort of thing. She hasn’t.

We've heard about this. We've been told it's the end of democracy, Trump supporters are evil. Adam Kinzinger said that two days ago, he said Trump supporters are evil, and she's fighting evil. How is that not incitement? You can't criticize the FBI. But you can smear millions of people because orange Hitler, right? I guess she does have something in common with Abe Lincoln, they both allowed theater to kill them and her theater was Jan. 6th. I don’t know what she’s going to do next, but I would consider taking a break. Do not listen to Democrats, do not listen to the media because they are just going to use you.

