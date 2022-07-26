Greg Gutfeld: Libs love to say everything is racist

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Greg Gutfeld talked about a study claiming that dogs with "white sounding" names get adopted from shelters faster than dogs with "black sounding" names on "Gutfeld!"

GREG GUTFELD: Does showing up for work make you a racist jerk? And the race obsession won’t let up even when it comes to naming pups. Welcome back to everything is racist episode 6,844. I’m your host Susan Somers. Here’s the study from social psychology quarterly. Wow, it comes out four times a year, just like my belly button. It’s a medical thing. Claims, this thing claims that dogs with typically white sounding names get adopted from shelters faster than dogs with black sounding names.

GREG GUTFELD: SOMETIMES THE LEFT HAS TO ‘MAKE UP’ HATE

Which is terrible news for my poodle Jay-Z. He’s got 99 problems but testicles ain’t one. Or two. Anyway, I’m proud of that. Researchers say it happens among pit bulls which they called a breed that is stereotyped as dangerous and racialized as black. Of course, academics applauded this research, one woman called it fascinating research that supports the resiliency of racialized names and the pervasiveness of anti blackness. Well throw in a fat phobic reference, and she wins a free ice cream sundae.

Meanwhile, another race-takes professor at Yale which is a school for people who couldn’t get into DeVry. Complained President Biden working while having COVID epitomizes white supremacy. Dr. Kim Sue said it sets a bad example for everyone that he cannot rest and that people should take time off without working through it. So being eager to work is a white thing and if you disagree you’re a racist. At least we know now that Pete Buttigieg is definitely not a white supremacist. Sue’s comments came after Biden’s announcement that he was getting a lot of work done with COVID which came after his announcement that he got cancer from his windshield, oil on his windshield despite getting a stem cell infusion over at jiffy lube.

