Gutfeld takes aim at 'filthy hypocrite' LeBron James, urges US stakeholders to confront China on COVID origins

"The Five" co-host Greg Gutfeld fired shots at Lakers superstar LeBron James during a segment on Monday, that examined the ongoing investigation into the origins of the coronavirus and China's mishandling of the outbreak.

"LeBron James can have a discussion about certain things that are happening in America, but because of this cost and this investment, he can't have that discussion in China which makes him look like a filthy hypocrite," Gutfeld said.

GUTFELD SLAMS OBAMA'S ‘REALLY STUPID’ CRITICAL RACE THEORY REMARK

James, who has repeatedly used his platform to advocate on behalf of social justice issues in the U.S., famously remained silent last year when it came to China censoring the NBA in the communist country amid the fallout of a feud with Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey.

With China under intense scrutiny over reports of a possible leak from a Wuhan virology lab, "The Five" co-hosts wondered whether other prominent figures will follow James' lead, and refuse to condemn or pressure the communist country into cooperation to protect their financial interests abroad.

"A few weeks ago, we were talking about how could we actually exercise some pressure on China that would be effective," "The Five" co-host Jessica Tarlov said. "Money is it. That's all we care about and we continue to push back in the South China Sea…. but it's got to be money and if it's got to be money it's got to be money is got to be these private corporations. So we're looking at Nike, Apple, at the athletes that represent them , et cetera. I think that is probably where we're going to end up after we get through this latest round of the WHO report. "

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Co-host Dagen McDowell said it's up to private corporations to pressure China for transparency and cooperation in the investigation.

"It's on the private corporations, not just the companies that make their goods in China, it is all of the global multinational that viewed China as kind of the golden goose," she said. "They will literally do anything to curry favor with the Communist Party of China other than maybe send them banana bread and gift certificates to bass pro shops."