Gowdy: Hold on to the hope of Christmas

Fox News host Trey Gowdy devoted his monologue on Sunday to the feelings of "hope" that accompany Christmas, urging viewers to cling to the season's sense of optimism and possibility as we head into the new year.

"This is a magical season we are in, a season of miracles, and kindness, and hope," Gowdy began. "I've always had a complicated relationship with hope. On the one hand, I'm surrounded by people who practice hope, but on the other hand it was hard to find much hope in a criminal courtroom or in Congress.

"Hope is powerful when we see it. Hope is powerful when we receive it. Hope is most powerful when we give it. It's all around us, if we look in the right places," he told viewers.

Even in the midst of a global pandemic, political turmoil and economic uncertainty, the country's collective devotion to the holiday and to one another are "enough to make even a cynic hopeful," Gowdy said.

"Somewhere in America over the holidays, a community is taking care of those who are cold, hungry, and lonely. It likely won't make the news, we might not ever hear about it, but we know it's happening and it should give us hope," he said.

"Somewhere in America police officers are buying presents for children whose parents are in prison. It won't make the news, we might not ever hear about it, but we know it's happening and it should give us hope," he continued.

"Somewhere in America people of different races, faiths and political beliefs are gathering together to fight that enemy called loneliness. Somewhere in America we are inviting people to join our families so they have someone to be with over the holidays. It won't make the news, we might not ever hear about it, but we know it's happening and it should give us hope.

"Somewhere in America a widow is putting more money into a Salvation Army kettle than she can afford because she knows it is better to give than to receive and that should give us hope."

The media and their collective fixation on doom-and-gloom stories rarely focus on the good of mankind, Gowdy argued.

"I don't know why our culture and media are focused on the negative. I'm not smart enough to figure out whether it's a supply issue or a demand issue. What I do know is most people are good. Anonymously good," he explained.

"As we close one year and stand on the doorstep of a new one, there are stories of hope, and love, and faith all around us that's enough to make even a cynic hopeful.

"It's the kindness of the American people that gives me hope. And it's there - even when we don't hear or read about it. It is there. These three things remain - when all else fades. Faith, hope and love."