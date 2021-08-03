Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Janice Dean calls on New York Dems Schumer, Gillibrand to 'stand up' and demand Cuomo resign

The NY AG found Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in violation of state and federal law.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Janice Dean: Schumer, Gillibrand must stand up and demand Cuomo resign: ‘You’ve got your proof’ Video

Janice Dean: Schumer, Gillibrand must stand up and demand Cuomo resign: ‘You’ve got your proof’

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean, who lost both her in-laws under Cuomo’s coronavirus guidance, says top Democrats need to hold the New York governor accountable

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean, who lost both her in-laws in New York nursing homes under Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus directives, called on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand to "stand up" and begin the impeachment process against the New York governor following the attorney general's investigation. 

CUOMO SEXUALLY HARASSED MULTIPLE WOMEN IN VIOLATION OF STATE AND FEDERAL LAW, NY AG FINDS

JANICE DEAN: Now is the time to get the impeachment going and we need those lawmakers to stand up. They have been stonewalling, they have been weak, and they have been waiting to really find out I think from the attorney general to see how damning this report was going to be. Well, you’ve got your proof, now’s the time to put it in writing…

Schumer and Gillibrand need to stand up today, I know that they have months ago when this first started to become a front-line page in the newspaper. They did stand up and say if these allegations are real then the governor should resign. Well, I think they need to do that today and make sure the impeachment process is underway. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW 

Janice Dean slams Cuomo after New York AG finds governor sexually harassed multiple women Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.