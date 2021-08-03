Janice Dean calls on New York Dems Schumer, Gillibrand to 'stand up' and demand Cuomo resign

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean, who lost both her in-laws in New York nursing homes under Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus directives, called on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand to "stand up" and begin the impeachment process against the New York governor following the attorney general's investigation.

CUOMO SEXUALLY HARASSED MULTIPLE WOMEN IN VIOLATION OF STATE AND FEDERAL LAW, NY AG FINDS

JANICE DEAN: Now is the time to get the impeachment going and we need those lawmakers to stand up. They have been stonewalling, they have been weak, and they have been waiting to really find out I think from the attorney general to see how damning this report was going to be. Well, you’ve got your proof, now’s the time to put it in writing…

Schumer and Gillibrand need to stand up today, I know that they have months ago when this first started to become a front-line page in the newspaper. They did stand up and say if these allegations are real then the governor should resign. Well, I think they need to do that today and make sure the impeachment process is underway.

