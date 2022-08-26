Gov. Youngkin promises to use 'full weight' of office to protect parents' rights

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fairfax County, Va. schools joined a list of school districts across the nation pushing to inject teachers and administration between parents and children.

While much of the controversy began when the school district reinstated mask mandates if the community COVID level is high. However, more recently, new training materials for teachers in the district are causing a stir.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin joined "America Reports" Friday to discuss the materials which state students do not need parental consent for a gender change.

"We consistently see the left-liberal progressives try to inject themselves between parents and their children," Youngkin told hosts Sandra Smith and John Roberts. "It's wrong and we're not going to let it happen in Virginia."

Parents have shared outrage over the training for embracing the notion that school faculty and administration can inject themselves into the relationship of a parent and child. Other teachers have also expressed concern over the gender transition training.

"This is just completely tragic what is happening. Parent rights are being obstructed left and right by the school system, and they're using loopholes and laws to try and get around it," former Fairfax County teacher Debra Tisler said Thursday.

Governor Youngkin has been vocal about his disapproval of school boards infringing on parents' rights and vowed to use the powers of his office to defend Virginia law which protects these "fundamental rights."

"This is wrong. And this is why the full weight of way of my office and the attorney general's office will be used here to make sure that parents' rights are protected," Youngkin said.

"This is the future, I believe, of the Parents Matter movement. It's enshrined in law in Virginia. And we're going to stand up for."

