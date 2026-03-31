GOP Rep demands answers after UNC Charlotte hosts abortion-support training for teens as young as 14

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FIRST ON FOX—Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C., is calling for answers from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte following reports that a group hosted abortion support doula trainings for teenagers as young as 14 years old at the university.

"Recent reports indicate that UNC-Charlotte provided space for a training organized by Youth Abortion Support Collective — affiliated with Advocates for Youth — which targeted participants ages 14-24 and introduced them to ‘tools, resources, and skills for abortion support work,’" Harris said in a letter obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital to Sharon Gaber, chancellor of UNC-Charlotte.

"Allowing the abortion industry to recruit and train impressionable minors as young as 14 years old on a public university campus is deeply inappropriate and raises serious concerns about the responsible use of public resources and the university’s priorities," the letter reads.

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An event invite from the Youth Abortion Support Collective (YouthASC), a nationwide group of young people working for abortion access run by Advocates for Youth, advertised the Nov. 15-16 training at UNC Charlotte last year, saying it was open to teens as young as 14.

"This training is for young people ages 14–24 and will provide an introduction to the tools, resources, and skills for abortion support work. We welcome anyone who is interested in becoming an abortion doula, companion, and/or support person," the invite read.

The invite for the November training described what an "abortion doula" is, citing Dopo , an international reproductive justice organization, which defines it as "Anyone that can physically, emotionally, and/or spiritually hold space for someone before, during, and/or after abortion."

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"North Carolinians who fund this institution and have deeply held views on the sanctity of life deserve transparency and accountability," Harris wrote.

In his letter to Gaber, Harris demanded the university disclose whether taxpayer funds, facilities, or administrative resources were used to promote the training, who approved the university space for the training, whether university employees played a role in organizing, facilitating, or approving the event, and whether the university "intends" to have similar events in the future.

"Public universities have a duty to steward tax dollars responsibly and maintain an environment appropriate for all students, including minors," Harris wrote. "Partnering with an organization advancing a radical progressive agenda to minors undermines this trust and sends a concerning message to young people."

Harris added, "I strongly urge you to reconsider future partnerships with similar organizations to ensure future decisions better reflect the values and expectations of North Carolina taxpayers. North Carolinians deserve a public university that prioritizes education, fiscal responsibility, and the protection of young students over ideological advocacy."

A spokesperson for UNC-Charlotte and Gaber told Fox News Digital in a statement that, "We have shared accurate information with Representative Harris and his office and clarified the nature of this event. This was not a university-sponsored event, and no university funds were used. As noted previously, the activity was organized by a registered student organization."

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Fox News Digital reached out to Advocates for Youth for comment.