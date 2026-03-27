Group hosted ‘abortion doula’ trainings to teach teens as young as 14 to support abortions, train others

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A group has been hosting abortion support doula trainings for teenagers as young as 14 years old.

"This training is for young people ages 14–24 and will provide an introduction to the tools, resources, and skills for abortion support work. We welcome anyone who is interested in becoming an abortion doula, companion, and/or support person," an event invite for a Nov. 15-16, 2025 training at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, read.

The invite added, "The training will center youth-led abortion support efforts, specifically for high school and college students, but we will also discuss how to offer support as community members and continue advocacy after leaving campus."

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According to the event invite, the training was created by members of Youth Abortion Support Collective (YouthASC), a nationwide group of young people working for abortion access run by Advocates for Youth.

According to its website, Advocates for Youth still advertises a 6-week Abortion Support Training resource.

It says the training is "for young people ages 14-24 and provides an introduction to the tools, resources, and skills for abortion support work. We welcome anyone who is interested in becoming an abortion doula, companion, and/or support person."

The invite for the November training described what an "abortion doula" is, citing Dopo , an international reproductive justice organization, which defines it as "Anyone that can physically, emotionally, and/or spiritually hold space for someone before, during, and/or after abortion."

The invite said the event would "explore different forms of practical support that may show up in clinical and non-clinical contexts, providing support for procedural and medical abortions, and how to organize your campus community to create support networks."

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An Oct. 22, 2025 Instagram post from Advocates for Youth Mid-Atlantic advertising the event read, "We are excited to announce our upcoming in-person Abortion Support Training at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte! If you are between 14-24 and in the Charlotte Area come learn about being an abortion doula and meet other folks in your region! The training will take place on Saturday Nov. 15th and Sunday Nov. 16th from 10am to 5pm on both days."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for the University of North Carolina at Charlotte said, "This particular event was organized and hosted by a registered student organization. The University is a marketplace of ideas, and as a public institution, we provide space on our campus for our students and student organizations to hold a wide range of events and discussions consistent with University and UNC System policies and state and federal law."

The spokesperson added that "All groups holding events must follow applicable policies, including those related to minors and safety. We remain neutral on the diverse social and political points of view expressed by the more than 450 registered student organizations on our campus. Their events do not represent the views of the University."

Fox News Digital reached out to Advocates for Youth for comment.

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