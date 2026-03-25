University of Oregon to offer abortion pills on campus this fall after student pressure campaign

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The University of Oregon recently announced that the school will begin offering abortion pills to its students beginning in the fall.

The Lund Report, an independent outlet that covers health news for Oregon and southwest Washington, reported the school will start offering mifepristone and misoprostol to students only at the university health center.

Mifepristone blocks progesterone, a hormone needed to sustain pregnancy , and is typically followed by misoprostol to complete the abortion.

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A study from the Ethics and Public Policy Center last April, authored by Ryan T. Anderson, the organization’s president, and Jamie Bryan Hall, its director of data analysis, reviewed a claims database that included 865,727 prescribed mifepristone abortion s from 2017 to 2023.

It found that 10.93% of women "experience sepsis, infection, hemorrhaging, or another serious adverse event within 45 days following a mifepristone abortion."

The Lund Report said the decision to provide abortion pills came after a campaign from UO Students for Choice, Associated Students of UO and Young Democratic Socialists of America at the University of Oregon.

In February, The Daily Emerald reported that UO YDSA "has been campaigning for campus abortion access for the past three years but has made it a major focus since this fall."

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The group reportedly voted to make access to abortion pills at the school its top campaign priority, "and this fall, Students for Choice pitched a collaboration and launched a student-centered coalition that included ASUO, YDSA, S4C and other groups."

The Lund Report quoted Karlie Windle, president of UO Students for Choice, who said, "During a time when abortion access is being rolled back and literally people are dying as a result of it, this is a huge thing that it's being expanded in our little corner of the world."

She also said the school providing abortion pills on campus would help students who do not have cars.

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"The dynamic of calling an Uber or taking public transportation to Planned Parenthood is just adding so many barriers to a situation which is already very difficult and emotionally heavy," Windle said.

Fox News Digital reached out for comment to the University of Oregon, UO Students for Choice, Associated Students of UO and Young Democratic Socialists of America at the University of Oregon.

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