GOP lawmakers urged to eliminate Dems' 'last tool' to obstruct Trump's America First agenda: 'Get behind' this

Republican lawmakers are being urged to unite to put a nail in the coffin of Democrats' "last tool" to obstruct President-elect Trump's agenda by raising or eliminating the debt ceiling.

"It's a fantastic idea, and President Trump is in full support of it, as he has expressed in recent days," incoming White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo of the push to raise the limit this week.

"The continuing resolution that passed happened because of President Trump. It includes critical aid for our farmers, critical aid and disaster relief for our fellow Americans who were impacted by Hurricane Helene, but as soon as Republicans return to the Hill in January, they have to deal with the debt ceiling. This is the last tool in Senator Schumer and the Democrats' toolbox to try to obstruct President Trump's ‘America First’ agenda."

"The American people reelected President Trump with a resounding mandate because they want him to take monumental action to secure the southern border, to expedite permitting, to unleash the might of our American energy industry, and to restore peace through strength abroad. We can only do that if we get rid of the debt ceiling. President Trump is in strong support of that and Republicans need to get behind it."

Trump urged House Republicans to back legislation raising the debt limit last week as lawmakers scrambled to reach an agreement to avoid a government shutdown on Friday, but dozens refused, revealing a disconnect between those who espouse a conservative spending philosophy and Trump's need for the ability to spend more freely to enact his agenda once in office.

Several Republicans' concerns about raising or eliminating the debt ceiling were fueled by the national debt, which now exceeds $36 trillion.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., who voted in favor of the stopgap funding bill signed by President Biden on Saturday, said the debt ceiling will "have to" be addressed soon since the current limit will be reached next year.

"Like President Trump, I believe the debt ceiling should be lifted," he told "Fox & Friends Weekend" guest host Peter Doocy. "This isn't about future debts. This is about previous debts incurred, and we have to pay those debts, and every time and every time you pay the debts, you run up against the limit."

"While I understand it's [the debt limit's] purpose, we're actually one of the only countries that has it. It's been used as a political piñata for decades now. The party in the minority uses it as leverage in a negotiation, and I think what President Trump is trying to avoid is giving Democrats a loaded gun to hold to his head here."