Glenn Greenwald: CNN coverage of Twitter’s suppressing Hunter Biden story is proof network remains liberal

Journalist Glenn Greenwald shredded CNN’s coverage of bombshell revelations about Twitter’s efforts to suppress the Hunter Biden story in the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election, saying CNN’s "rantings" are proof the network hasn’t shed its liberal ideology.

Twitter owner Elon Musk outsourced his findings to Substack journalist Matt Taibbi, who published a lengthy thread about what had transpired behind the scenes at the social media juggernaut recently purchased by the Tesla mogul.

CNN executives were famously caught on a recorded conference call informing staffers that the bombshell New York Post reporting from 2020 would be ignored by the network. The news they chose not to report shed light on Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings before and after his father, then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden, was in office as vice president. The complete blackout came before a long-planned merger was finalized, putting CNN under the control of Warner Bros. Discovery.

CNN’s new leadership, helmed by CEO Chris Licht, has since parted ways with a handful of far-left pundits and executives insist the network wants to be less polarizing.

However, Greenwald feels a CNN report headlined, "Released Twitter emails show how employees debated how to handle 2020 New York Post Hunter Biden story," debunks the notion that CNN has evolved from the liberal network became known as during the Trump era.

"CNN's ‘news story’ on the Taibbi reporting has to be read to be believed. It reads like the rantings of any #Resistance maniac. Any conservative who thinks CNN changed because they fired a couple blatant Dems (while keeping @Acosta) is fooling themselves," Greenwald tweeted with a link to CNN’s report.

The CNN report downplays Musk’s reveal, putting an emphasis on Taibbi tweeting the information instead of Twitter releasing a simple "trove of documents" to the public.

"One of the worst parts of CNN's article is it cites the ‘belief’ of Twitter execs and ‘former intelligence officials’ that the Biden docs were ‘a Russian hack-and-leak operation’ without mentioning that this... was a lie, a lie repeated by CNN. Twitter knew it had no evidence," Greenwald continued.

Greenwald believes CNN has "a horde of ‘reporters’ who are identical to DNC operatives and #Resistance fanatics and ‘report’ like them," he wrote, adding that it would "still be outrageous given its recitation of the lie that the Biden docs could've been Russian" if it were published as an opinion piece.

"That it's a ‘news story’ says it all," Greenwald wrote. "Remember: CNN -- over and over right before the 2020 election -- repeated the lie that the Biden docs were ‘Russian disinformation.’ As usual, they put on ex-Security State agents: like career liar James Clapper. How can they not mention it was a lie?"

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In December 2020, recordings of CNN's conference calls featuring the pre-merger upper brass of the network finally confirmed suspicions of the news organization's calculated dismissal of the story.

"Obviously, we're not going with the New York Post story right now on Hunter Biden," CNN Political Director David Chalian was heard saying during a conference call on Oct. 14, 2020, the same day the Post released its first reports on Hunter Biden's emails.

The call, which was published by Project Veritas, Chalian later insisted the report was "giving its marching orders" to the "rightwing echo chamber about what to talk about today."

