WATCH: Hunter Biden silent as White House reporters ask about GOP investigations, Elon Musk

Hunter Biden, the embattled son of President Biden, ignored questions from the press about Republican investigations and Twitter CEO Elon Musk during a high-profile event at the White House.

Hunter Biden smiled and turned his back Sunday after he was asked what he expected "from the Republican Congress" during a White House awards event hosted by the Kennedy Center. Another reporter appeared to ask at the same time about Musk, who released files about Twitter's efforts to suppress a story about his infamous laptop in 2020.

Hunter Biden’s uncomfortable run-in with the media was soon followed by top House Republicans announcing on Monday that they would release evidence of the Biden administration pressuring Twitter to censor conservatives on "Fox & Friends First."

Hunter Biden has played a central role in the censorship debate on Twitter, with journalists and media figures reacting to Musk’s recent dump of the "Twitter Files."

Hunter Biden's situation continues to be of interest after Twitter’s former head of site integrity, Yoel Roth, said that the FBI warned Twitter that they should expect a "hack-and-leak" operation against him in weekly meetings before the 2020 election, per The New York Post.

In another example of high level and secretive communications between Big Tech and the government, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told podcast host Joe Rogan that the FBI had also encouraged his platform to be on "high alert" for "Russian propaganda" ahead of the 2020 election. The agency included language specific enough to "fit the pattern" of the Hunter Biden story, Zuckerberg said.

