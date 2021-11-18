Newt Gingrich: It's 'very clear' that 'confused, weak, feeble' Biden will be a one-term president

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted a one-term presidency for President Biden on "Fox News Primetime" Wednesday.

AT JUST 36% SUPPORT, BIDEN SLIPS TO A RECORD LOW IN A NEW POLL

NEWT GINGRICH: Well, first of all, you now know why I wrote "Beyond Biden" instead of writing anti-Biden because is he doing such a great job of being the leading anti-Biden in the country. A couple of things I thought about it and first of all it is sad and a little frightening that the commander-in-chief, the guy in charge of nuclear weapons and who represents America and the world looks this confused, weak, feeble, uncertain, falls asleep at an international conference on climate. Think about what that says to all of our competitors around the world and to all of our allies.

Second, what makes it even more frightening is, the person behind him is Kamala Harris. And she is so bad there is actually a website that has 10 hours of her laughing taken from various TV appearances. So, you know, you can’t switch to her. And it’s very clear he'll be a one-term president. And it’s pretty clear, I think, that with every passing month, he gets a little bit weaker. The last thing you showed, by the way, was just yesterday where he and Kamala trying to prove that the CNN report that they were fighting was false came dancing out to the rose garden literally arm in arm, chatting together as though this was some springtime movie for teenagers. And looking totally inauthentic. You couldn’t stage these things to look more inauthentic than they did.

