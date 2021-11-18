At just 36% support, Biden slips to a record low in a new poll

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden's poll numbers keep heading in the wrong direction.

The president’s approval rating stands at 36%, with disapproval at 53% in a new Quinnipiac University national poll. That’s the president’s lowest level of public support in Quinnipiac polling since taking over in the White House in January.

Biden’s approval edged down a point and his disapproval trickled up a point from Quinnipiac’s October survey.

As expected, there’s a huge partisan divide, with Democrats by a 87%-7% margin giving the president a thumbs-up and Republicans disapproving by a 94%-4% margin. Only 29% of independent voters approve of how Biden’s handling his duties steering the country, with 56% disapproving.

The president stood at 49% approval and 51% disapproval in a separate national poll from Marquette University Law School that was also released on Thursday. Biden’s approval in the survey, conducted Nov. 1-10, was down nine points from Marquette’s last poll, from July.

Biden stands at 41% approval and 53% disapproval in an average of all the latest public opinion surveys that was compiled by Real Clear Politics.

The president received his lowest grades to date on four key issues in the new Quinnipiac poll, which was conducted Nov. 11-15. Biden stood at 45% approval and 50% disapproval on combating the coronavirus pandemic; 41%-48% on climate change; 34%-59% on dealing with the economy and 33%-55% on handling foreign policy.

"The President’s numbers are unsettling though slightly better than former President Trump’s approval at the same stage of his presidency," Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy told Fox News.

"What may be most concerning is that overall ‘satisfaction’ is at an all-time low, and, significantly, 50% of those polled are ‘very dissatisfied,’" Malloy emphasized.

"That is a gut punch, accompanied by the handling of the economy number which has dropped 5 points from 39% approval to 35% since October the 6th."

The poll also indicates the public’s split over whether the president cares about average Americans. And it suggests that a slight majority (52%-41%) say Biden’s not honest, and that a larger majority (57%-37%) say the president doesn’t have good leadership skills.

Biden’s approval rating hovered in the low to mid 50s during his first six months in the White House. But the president’s numbers started sagging in August in the wake of Biden's much criticized handling of the turbulent U.S. exit from Afghanistan and following a surge in COVID cases this summer among mainly unvaccinated people due to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant as the nation continues to combat the coronavirus, the worst pandemic to strike the globe in a century.

The plunge in the president’s approval was also compounded by the most recent surge of migrants trying to cross into the U.S. along the southern border with Mexico. Also fueling frustrations with the president’s performance has been the rise this summer and autumn in consumer prices.

Sixty-one percent of those surveyed say the nation’s economy is getting worse, with seven in 10 saying increased prices for things such as food and gasoline have caused them to change their spending habits.

Fifty-four percent of those questioned in the poll said they don’t think the Democratic Party cares about the needs and problems of people like them. But a slightly higher 56% had the same complaint about the Republican Party.

A slight majority said the Democratic Party had moved too far to the left, and Democrats in Congress scored a dismal 31%-59% approval/disapproval rating. But the numbers were even worse for Republicans in Congress, who had a negative 25%-62% job approval rating.

Regardless, those questioned in the poll said by a 46%-28% margin they would want to see the Republican Party win control of the House of Representatives if the midterm elections were held today, with 16% not offering an opinion. And by a 46%-40% margin, those surveyed said they’d like to see the GOP win the Senate majority, with 15% not offering an opinion.

Democrats will be defending their razor-thin House and Senate majorities in next year’s midterms, when the entire 435-member House and one-third of 100-member Senate are up for grabs.

The Quinnipiac University Poll questioned 1,376 adults nationwide and had a overall sampling error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.