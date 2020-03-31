Georgia nurse travels to NYC to care for coronavirus patients: 'America, please take this virus seriously'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

America needs to take coronavirus (COVID-19) seriously because the virus does not discriminate against who it infects, Georgia nurse Letha Love pleaded Tuesday.

Love and many of her fellow staff members went viral earlier this month after a photo taken by a Southwest airline worker showed the group traveling to New York City holding up "heart hands."

In an interview on "Fox & Friends" with host Ainsley Earhardt, Love had just finished an over 12-hour shift and was returning to her hotel.

"I didn't know how serious it was until we actually got into the hospital," she explained. "They need all the help they can get."

"This virus is dangerous, We need to take it [seriously]. It does not discriminate. There's young, there'd old, there's [middle-aged], and there's a lot dying," Love added. "Please, America, take this virus seriously."

Love explained to Earhardt that it was extremely urgent that people answer the call for help from New York City.

"It's so important because next week, next month, it could be small-town America. Right now, it's New York. Next week, it could be Atlanta. It's a lot of people getting sick from this virus...So yes, answer that call because your family may need one of us or we may need them," she urged.

Confirmed cases in New York State make up almost 41 percent of cases in the United States. There are now over 67,000 cases and over 1,300 deaths reported. Of those cases, New York City lays claim to over 38,000 with more than 900 deaths.