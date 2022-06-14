Georgia neurosurgeon sounds alarm on gas prices: Rural patients may have to choose 'health care or livelihood'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia neurosurgeon is sounding the alarm on surging pas prices, warning patients are being forced to forgo critical appointments as prices at the pump continue to soar.

Dr. Randolph Bishop, who practices in Savannah, joined "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday, warning the most vulnerable Americans are the most impacted by the rising gas prices.

"When you're on Social Security benefits… you might get 1,600 dollars a month in benefits, and out of that, you have to budget your food and all the other things that seem to be more expensive these days," Bishop told co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

"But you also have to make a decision on really your health care or your livelihood, really."

"And it's an unfortunate problem because I think the people that are driving a lot of policy don't see what this looks like down the road where the people that are the most poor, the most in need of help, are the ones that are having to bear the brunt of these high gas prices," he continued.

Bishop said because patients receiving tertiary care typically require a series of appointments, this has created financial challenges for some unable to afford the spike in cost.

"People that live in places where there's infrastructure made for transportation, people that have electric cars, people that can Uber, don't really understand the plight of other Americans, that don't have those types of luxuries that really have to rely on gasoline to live their lives," Bishop said.

Gas prices hit an all-time high over the weekend according to AAA data, reaching $5 per gallon nationwide. This is the highest seen since it began tracking prices in 2000.

"Grandchildren or daughters would bring their grandma to see me for spinal issues or whatever, they travel a hundred miles each direction," Bishop said.

"And I would always kid that the child that brought the grandma must be the favorite grandchild and that the grandma should really… buy them the Chick-Fil-A on the way home. All of a sudden they don't have the money for the Chick-Fil-A on the way home."