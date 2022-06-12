Minnesota gas station owner sign gains attention: 'We hate our gas prices too'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The owner of a gas station in Minnesota wants customers to know he is also frustrated with the country’s record-high prices.

"We hate our gas prices too," read a sign posted outside a Marathon gas station in St. Paul, WCCO-TV reported.

Chuck Graff, the owner, told the outlet he wanted customers to know they were not the only ones feeling the "pain at the pump" as the national average gas price recently topped $5 per gallon for the first time.

While still below the national average, the price of gas in Minnesota has seen a new record-high for 11 days in a row and now sits at $4.76, the highest ever recorded average price for the state, according to the AAA motorist group.

Last year, a gallon of regular gas in Minnesota cost under $2.90, per the report.

I grew up in a family where it mattered when the price of gas or groceries rose—that’s why fighting inflation is my top economic priority.



By reducing health care costs, fixing supply chains, and making housing more affordable, we’re creating an economy that works for everyone. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 5, 2022

Americans across the country have blamed President Joe Biden over the historic-high figures, while he has repeatedly shifted the blame to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Ukraine War, U.S. oil companies, and the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers on both sides of the proverbial aisle are also calling on Biden to take action to help lower gas prices for Americans, including approving of more oil production leases and scrapping the gas tax.