US
Minnesota gas station owner sign gains attention: 'We hate our gas prices too'

Last year, a gallon of regular gas in Minnesota cost under $2.90

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
The owner of a gas station in Minnesota wants customers to know he is also frustrated with the country’s record-high prices.

"We hate our gas prices too," read a sign posted outside a Marathon gas station in St. Paul, WCCO-TV reported.

Chuck Graff, the owner, told the outlet he wanted customers to know they were not the only ones feeling the "pain at the pump" as the national average gas price recently topped $5 per gallon for the first time.

The price of gas continues to rise at a Marathon gas station on March 15, 2022 in Griffin, Georgia. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

While still below the national average, the price of gas in Minnesota has seen a new record-high for 11 days in a row and now sits at $4.76, the highest ever recorded average price for the state, according to the AAA motorist group.

PRESIDENT BIDEN SEEMS TO PRAISE HIGH GAS PRICES AS 'INCREDIBLE TRANSITION' AMERICANS MUST GO THROUGH

Last year, a gallon of regular gas in Minnesota cost under $2.90, per the report.

Americans across the country have blamed President Joe Biden over the historic-high figures, while he has repeatedly shifted the blame to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Ukraine War, U.S. oil companies, and the coronavirus pandemic.

BIDEN RESPONDS TO $5 GAS: ‘OUTRAGEOUS WHAT THE WAR IN UKRAINE IS CAUSING’ 

A diesel pump displays a sale totaling $192.06 at a gas station Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Lawmakers on both sides of the proverbial aisle are also calling on Biden to take action to help lower gas prices for Americans, including approving of more oil production leases and scrapping the gas tax. 