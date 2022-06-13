Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Record-high gas prices drain Texas county's fuel budget, put pressure on first responders

Drained budgets force Williamson County, Texas first responders to tap into contingency funds to afford gas

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
close
Record-high gas prices devastate America's first responders Video

Record-high gas prices devastate America's first responders

Williamson County, Texas Lt. Mike Pendley weighs in on the devastating impact high gas prices are having on first responders after his county ran out of its annual fuel budget.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Willliamson County, Texas drained its annual fuel budget weeks ago, leaving first responders and taxpayers in a predicament unlike any other. 

Lt. Mike Pendley, a first responder feeling the effects of the budget crisis, told "Fox & Friends First" Monday that the problem will not keep the department from doing its job.

"The good thing is, we've got a good budget office and good county officials who have prepared for contingencies like this," he told host Carley Shimkus.

Pendley said that while first responders would rather forego tapping into contingency funds to fill up their gas tanks, circumstances and eagerness to care for their community bring about the necessity.

PRESIDENT BIDEN SEEMS TO PRAISE HIGH GAS PRICES AS ‘INCREDIBLE TRANSITION’ AMERICANS MUST GO THROUGH

A motorist pumps gasoline at a Mobil gas station following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in West Hollywood, Calif., Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A motorist pumps gasoline at a Mobil gas station following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in West Hollywood, Calif., Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

"We want to make sure that the community knows that, no matter the price of gas, if they call, we will be there," he said. "There are certain requirements that we need to meet, and we will make sure we are there to take care of our community."

Pendley said the community's judge "guaranteed" his department that funds for gas "will not be an issue" and that any necessary money will be delivered.

Shimkus shifted the focus to electric vehicles, a proposed solution to combat soaring gas prices, but Pendley says the change is not so easy.

WATCH: Gas prices soar, workers consider if employees should be allowed to work remote to save money Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's not [an immediate solution]," he said. "We actually talked to our supplier about some of the options for electric vehicles… our county is outfitted with the Chevy Tahoe right now – that's what our maintenance guy is trained on, that's what our fleet have set up to service…"

Pendley said making a change is not as simple as buying a new vehicle and would involve training maintenance and ordering new parts and would not prove "cost-effective" considering the department has a relatively new fleet.

The national average price for regular gasoline hit $5 per gallon on Saturday, according to data from AAA.

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.