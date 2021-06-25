Georgia AG: DOJ lawsuit against new election law is a 'campaign flier' and 'blatantly political'

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr defended his state's new voting rights law on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," pointing to what he called the politicization of the Justice Department under U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

The law , signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, requires voters to present identification to request and/or file an absentee ballot, replacing the signature matching processes.

It also requires ballot drop boxes in each county, while mandating they are physically secure, and stiffens penalties on electioneering at polling stations -- the subsection of the bill decried by Democrats as purportedly preventing voters in line from being given bottled water.

The passage of the law caused President Biden to declare it "Jim Crow on steroids," and Major League Baseball to pull its All-Star Game out of the Atlanta area and move it to Denver.

Proponents of the law point to the fact it makes Georgia a proverbially freer state election-law wise than the president's home state of Delaware and the similarly deep blue stronghold of New York – where the MLB is based.

Carr called the lawsuit a "campaign flier," telling host Tucker Carlson the DOJ "is playing politics."

"They are not upholding the rule of law and this blatantly political lawsuit is legally, factually, and constitutionally wrong. Anybody who looks at our law can see it improve security and access, improves transparency in Georgia's law," he said.

Carlson pointed to the DOJ official spearheading the lawsuit, Biden appointee Kristen Clarke.

Carlson called Clarke a "bigot" – in reference to her previous writings about Black people being a superior race due to higher levels of melanin, a claim that Clarke told Congress during her confirmation hearing was a satirical collegiate exercise.

At the time, Clarke told Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, that the controversial writings were in response to students being offended by a controversial book co-authored by their professor, Richard Herrnstein, with the sociologist Charles Murray.

"This is the eighth lawsuit now that we've had… I would just remind everybody we've beaten Stacey Abrams in court every time she has filed a legal action against us since 2018 -- and this is a blatantly political lawsuit," Carr later told Carlson.

Carr said that Garland came into office claiming he would de-politicize the DOJ, but has done the opposite.

"I think the American people should be very concerned that this Justice Department, and I will quote what Governor Brian Kemp said, the weaponization of the Department of Justice should bother everybody. It has now been weaponized by a group of political activists who don't like what our state has done."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carlson noted that Garland has a "Joe Biden quality" in his favor in that he appears genial and moderate in person but that when one reads or listens closely to his work and comments, they discover he is "an extremist [and] radical."

"Attacking people on the basis of their skin color as attorney general? Really? When has that been allowed?" Carlson asked of Garland.