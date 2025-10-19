George Santos vows not to ‘disappoint’ Trump after surprise release, says he found God in prison

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New York Rep. George Santos has been officially released from prison following President Donald Trump’s decision to commute his sentence. Santos is now speaking out about his gratitude toward the president, his renewed faith and his plans for the future.

While serving his sentence, Santos said he spent 41 days in solitary confinement, during which he claimed he was denied a Bible and a rosary, but said he still found himself reconnecting with God through prayer.

"I have a lot to prove to a lot of people, and I have to make sure President Trump understands that I am not going to disappoint him," said Santos, calling his release a "second chance" during "Fox & Friends Weekend."

GEORGE SANTOS EXPRESSES GRATITUDE TO TRUMP FOLLOWING COMMUTATION OF HIS 7-YEAR PRISON SENTENCE

Santos was serving a seven-year sentence for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in New Jersey.

The notorious fabulist has admitted embellishing major parts of his life story and resume and was expelled from Congress in 2023 amid investigations into his criminal conduct.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that he believed the sentence was too long. The president announced the commutation on Friday, ordering Santos’ immediate release from federal prison.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE URGES TRUMP TO COMMUTE GEORGE SANTOS' FEDERAL PRISON SENTENCE: 'FAR WORSE OFFENSES'

"George Santos was somewhat of a ‘rogue,’ but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren’t forced to serve seven years in prison," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated. Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY."

Santos said that just a day before his release, he experienced an intensely spiritual moment.

FORMER CONGRESSMAN GEORGE SANTOS DELIVERS 'GLAMOROUS' FAREWELL BEFORE GOING TO PRISON: 'THE CURTAIN FALLS'

"Starting the moment I got into prison, I discovered there's this visiting priest who comes, a Catholic priest, who comes in every Thursday," he said.

Santos said that after he began attending Mass, he was later placed in solitary confinement.

"I connected with God, I reconnected myself, I started praying in such a profound way," he said of his time in prison.

Santos said he saw the timing of his release as a sign from God, as it came only a day later.

He said the moment he was released from solitary confinement, he went to Mass, attended confession and took the Eucharist. The next day, he said, he was notified of his release from prison.

"100% the day before," he said. "Plenty of witnesses who were at that Mass with me."

Beyond his renewed faith, Santos said he intends to dedicate his second chance to criminal justice reform.

"When I spoke to President Trump yesterday, I told him my commitment would be to prison reform," Santos said.