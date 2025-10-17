President Donald Trump commutes former New York GOP Rep. George Santos' prison sentence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social Friday that he commuted the sentence of disgraced former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., after several campaign finance violations.

"George Santos was somewhat of a ‘rogue,’ but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren’t forced to serve seven years in prison," Trump wrote.



FORMER CONGRESSMAN GEORGE SANTOS DELIVERS 'GLAMOROUS' FAREWELL BEFORE GOING TO PRISON: 'THE CURTAIN FALLS'

"I started to think about George when the subject of Democrat Senator Richard "Da Nang Dick" Blumenthal came up again…. This is far worse than what George Santos did, and at least Santos had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN!" President Trump added. "George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated. Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY."

Santos had reported to serve his sentence in federal prison at the end of July earlier this year, with a theatrical X post where he wrote,"Well, darlings… The curtain falls, the spotlight dims, and the rhinestones are packed."



The former representative had pleaded guilty in 2024 to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.



"Good luck George, have a great life!" the President concluded.



This is a developing story, check back later for updates.