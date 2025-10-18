George Santos expresses gratitude to Trump following commutation of his 7-year prison sentence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Disgraced former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., took to social media Saturday to thank President Donald Trump for commuting his prison sentence, saying the commander in chief's "kindness" and "generosity" moved him deeply.

Trump announced the commutation late Friday, ordering Santos' immediate release from federal prison, where he was serving a seven-year sentence for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in New Jersey.

In a lengthy post on X, Santos expressed gratitude for both his faith and the President.

"Yesterday, I was given something I never thought I’d have again: a true second chance at life," Santos posted to X Saturday evening. "First and foremost, I want to thank our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for never abandoning me. … I also want to express my deepest gratitude to President Donald J. Trump."

Santos said he spoke personally with Trump earlier Saturday, a conversation he said he "will never forget."

"President Trump reminded me that in this country we love so much, no mistake, no hardship, and no fall from grace can take away the possibility of renewal," Santos said. "His faith in second chances reignited my own, and for that, I will be forever thankful."

The former congressman also thanked his supporters who stood by him and said that, going forward, he plans to focus on prison reform, inspired by Trump's historic peace deal he secured between Israel and Hamas earlier this month.

"Inspired by President Trump’s work toward peace in the Middle East, I am dedicating myself to doing good, to building bridges instead of walls," Santos said. "My focus will be on prison reform and accountability, ensuring that those in power uphold the dignity and humanity of every person in their care."

Santos also accused officials at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fairton, New Jersey, of mistreatment.

"No one should ever be dehumanized or degraded like I was by the FCI Fariton Warden Kelly and Assistant Warden Nobile," Santos said. "My goal now is to turn my past into something meaningful, to help create a justice system that truly believes in rehabilitation and second chances."

In his Truth Social post announcing the commutation, Trump described Santos as "somewhat of a rogue" but argued his punishment was excessive.

"At least Santos had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN!" Trump said. "George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated. Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!"

In April, Santos was sentenced to 87 months in prison after pleading guilty to deceiving donors and stealing the identities of nearly a dozen people to funnel fraudulent contributions to his campaign. He reported to FCI Fairton in July.

The former representative, elected in 2022, served in Congress for close to a year before being ousted in 2023 by his House colleagues.

The FCI New Jersey did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.