Gen. Jack Keane urges Biden to 'up our game' providing military assistance to Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Fox News senior strategic analyst General Jack Keane urged the U.S. to "up our game" providing military assistance to Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues. Keane joined "America's Newsroom" on Monday to discuss the latest as the war rages on into its 12th day, prompting over 1.7 million Ukrainians to flee to neighboring nations for safety.

JACK KEANE: To give you a sense of it, we just started giving the Ukrainians Stinger missiles last week, and we have got to up our game here. I believe the Pentagon when they say they are upping their game and are trying to get all in here with everything and that is critical. For the life of me, I don't know why we haven't given them anti-ship missiles. They've been asking for it from the beginning. There seems to be some reluctance there. If it's a training issue, we can probably use our imagination and figure out how we can get some Ukrainians trained on this covertly so they can deliver those weapons as amphibious ships that are approaching Odesa, with huge amount of naval infantry on board; they are vulnerable, certainly to anti-ship missiles. This is going to be a pacing item because as the Ukrainians are dealing with the advance of the Russians installing them, obviously the war is going into a very protracted phase, which puts a premium on the weapons they need to continue to have success against the Russians. They can't stop the Russians with AK-47s.

