Gen. Jack Keane

Jack Keane is a Fox News senior strategic analyst and a retired general who served as U.S. Army vice chief of staff. He is chairman of the Institute for the Study of War.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Retired four-star Army general
Jack Keane is a Fox News senior strategic analyst and a retired general who served as U.S. Army vice chief of staff. He is chairman of the Institute for the Study of War.