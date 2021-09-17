Gabby Petito's stepfather says family 'speechless' over Brian Laundrie's silence: 'We're not going away'

Gabby Petito’s family is continuing to speak out about her disappearance as her fiance, Brian Laundrie, remains silent. Jim Schmidt, Gabby’s stepfather, said the family is "speechless" that Laundrie won’t come forward with information despite their desperate pleas for information to help law enforcement.

Schmidt said the family is beyond frustrated that Laundrie won’t speak to authorities considering he was the last person known to have contact with her.

"Frustrating is an understatement," Schmidt said on "America’s Newsroom."

"It makes no sense to any one of us why he won't come out and speak. He's the one that was traveling with her. They were going across the country together," he said.

"You have information. You're still hiding behind this attorney. We don't understand why."

Laundrie’s sister, Cassie Laundrie, spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America" Thursday. She is the only member of his family to speak out.

Cassie Laundrie said Gabby was like a sister and that the whole family wants her to be found.

"All I want is for her to come home safe and sound and this to be just a big misunderstanding."

Cassie Laundrie said she has also not been able to contact her brother.

"We're not sleeping, just trying to find anything, any clue we can that'll help," said Schmidt.

Concerned parents in the community are set to protest outside Brian Laundrie’s home in North Port, Fla., in an attempt to get him to come forward with information. Laundrie and Petito were living together at the location, with plans to get married.

The demonstration, which is scheduled to take place Friday at 5 p.m. local time, is the second attempt by protesters, who rallied outside his home Thursday.

"I don’t know what the motive is or why he’s not speaking," Schmidt said. "I don’t know if it’s a stall tactic."

"But we’re not going away. We’re not going to stop."

Schmidt thanked law enforcement and media for bringing awareness to Gabby’s disappearance.

"We're not going away. And we're going to keep asking the questions, and we're going to be in the forefront until he starts talking."

