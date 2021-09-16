Missing Gabby Petito’s family questions silence of fiancé: 'I beg his mother to make him speak'

The search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito continues as her family and loved ones become more and more agitated with no help from Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie, or his family.

Petito’s family joined "Hannity" on Thursday to provide an update on the case and her father Joe Petito stressed that everyone’s asking where his daughter is except for one person – Laundrie.

"We’re all trying to find the answer and the only person who knows it is sitting over in their house," he said. "You can’t have a more frustrating situation… Look where we are. Everyone’s sitting here trying to bring Gabby home and the only one who doesn’t care is the one who’s supposed to care about her the most."

Petito’s mother, father and stepparents said they have all tried to reach out to Laundrie’s parents multiple times but have not heard any response. Petito’s stepmother Tara Petito explained that Laundrie’s mother knew her son had already returned home by the time they were contacted.

"We’re asking everybody to continue looking because obviously the three people that live in that house just don’t care," Joe Petito said. "They can put whatever statement they want out. At the end of the day, they do not care. It’s as cold and as cruel as you can possibly be."

As the Laundries refuse to participate in the search, Joe Petito voiced that it’s been left up to the rest of the country to look for her – even complete strangers who are "dying to help."

Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, described the situation as "scary and heartbreaking" since they suspect her daughter is in danger.

"We just want him to talk," she said. "Just tell us – where was she? Where did you leave her? I want to just know what happened and I’m getting angry… I’m beyond frustrated."

"As a mother to another mother, I beg his mother to make him speak, or at least for the parents to say something."

Petito’s stepfather Jim Schmidt confirmed that the police have the couple’s van in their possession, yet there’s been little information divulged. This may include details on text messages sent from Petito’s phone on Sept. 10 which her mother suspects were sent by Laundrie.